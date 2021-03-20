Two dead after incident in Colrain Saturday

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are dead after an incident involving a jeep in the river in Colrain on Saturday morning.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey, a Franklin County man and woman in their 30’s were discovered by police dead in the water near the convergence of the east branch of the North River and Foundry Village Brook in Colrain.

Their bodies were found near a Jeep that had entered the water.

The Colrain Police Department and State Police are investigating the incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the causes of death.