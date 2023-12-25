ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Late Monday afternoon, the Orange Fire Department was called to a three-alarm structure fire at a multi-family house on Jones Street.

According to Orange Fire Chief James Young, around 4:05 p.m., crews were dispatched to 15 Jones Street, where the fire originated on the first floor and extended to the second floor. One occupant, present during the incident, was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was successfully brought under control by approximately 6:14 p.m.

During the rescue efforts, two dogs were saved, while unfortunately, two others perished in the fire. The cause and extent of the damage remain unknown at this time. The Orange Fire Department is actively investigating the incident, and updates will be provided as soon as new information becomes available.