Two firefighters injured putting out basement fire in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two firefighters have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after working to put out a fire on Bernardston Road in Greenfield Monday afternoon.

The Greenfield Fire Chief told 22News the fire was in the basement and was quickly put out. When our 22News crew arrived, smoke could be seen coming out of the front door. Part of the road was blocked off to traffic as crews worked.

RIGHT NOW: crews are on the scene of a house fire on Bernardston Road in #Greenfield smoke is pouring out the front door. South Deerfield and Turner Falls crews are assisting. A large section of the road is blocked off to traffic @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/PKgIVKifQd — Kate Wilkinson (@Kate_mwilkinson) November 9, 2020

South Deerfield and Turners Falls Fire Departments also assisted in putting out the fire.

The Greenfield Fire and Police Department are looking into the cause of the fire.