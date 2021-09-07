Two Franklin County fire departments receive regional grant

SHELBURNE FALLS/ ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Franklin County fire departments announced Monday they’re receipt of the regional Assistance to Firefighting Grant (AFG).

In a statement published online by the Shelburne Falls Fire Department and shared by the Ashfield Fire Department, the two agencies announced their receiving a total of $196,000. Both departments expressing their plans to use the grants to replace 28 air packs.

Both fire departments describe the packs as needed live-saving devices. Ashfield Fire Department was awarded $56,000 while Shelburne Falls was awarded the remaining $140,000. Neither department released information on how the decision to divide the grant was made.

Both fire departments extended thanks to members of the public who assisted them in obtaining this grant.