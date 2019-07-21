Two injured after rollover crash in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were injured after a rollover crash in Shelburne early Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis told 22News, one car rolled over on Colrain Shelburne Road at Carpenter Road around 1:00 a.m.

Trooper DeAngelis said the woman driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the car was also taken to a nearby hospital.

State Police are still looking into what caused this crash.

22News will continue to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

