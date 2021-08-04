Two injured in rollover crash on Wheeler Avenue in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious rollover accident in Orange sent two people to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Orange fire officials, just after 5:30 p.m., crews found a single vehicle that had rolled over after crashing into a tree, following multiple 911 calls about a crash with people trapped on Wheeler Avenue.

First responders were able to stabilize the vehicle and use the jaws of life to free the individuals trapped inside the vehicle. Both were taken by separate ambulances to Athol Hospital for treatment.

Their condition is currently unknown.