MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two dogs were found extremely malnourished in two different Franklin County towns last week.

The Montague Police reported on Thursday that a dog was found in the area of the bike path on Greenfield Road in Montague. Montague Police say that concerned citizens found the dog and assisted Officer Williams with getting the animal into a cruiser. The dog was taken to Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospitals (VESH) in South Deerfield for care.

If you have any information about this dog, contact Montague Police at 413-863-8911. 22News contacted VESH and the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter for more information and will update this story as soon as we hear back.

In addition, another dog in a similar condition was found by Bernardston Police a few days prior, on the Bernardston/Leyden town line Monday, November 21st. The dog was taken to Friends of the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter in Turners Falls. If you have any information on this dog, contact the shelter at 413-676-9182.