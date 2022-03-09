SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunderland officers were called to several incidents this past weekend resulting in two people being arrested and one person being issued a criminal complaint.

On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 63 for going 76 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone. While speaking to the driver, a 20-year-old Sunderland man, the officer believed the man may be intoxicated. A field sobriety test was performed and the driver was placed under arrest and charged with:

Operating under the influence (alcohol)

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Speeding

Later Saturday around 6:04 p.m., officers were called to an incident involving a man yelling and banging on the front door of a home on Old Amherst Road. When officers arrived, they learned the man had broken the glass on the home’s storm door. Police found an intoxicated 19-year-old Haverhill man in the area.

According to Sunderland police, the man believed he was in Amherst and that his friends were inside the home for a party. The suspect gave officers a fake Massachusetts license and was then placed under arrest.

The man was examined by EMS due to cuts on his hands from the glass. He has been charged with the following:

Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,200

Possession of a Fake RMV Document

Disorderly Conduct

Disturbing the Peace

On Sunday around 3:28 a.m., officers received a complaint of loud banging noises from outside a home on Montague Road. Officers in the area found a flipped vehicle in the yard but no driver in the car. Sunderland and Deerfield officers found the driver walking down the road. The 34-year-old Turners Falls man was treated for injuries and given a ride home.

The driver told police he had fallen asleep behind the wheel and crashed. He was issued a criminal complaint for operating with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unregistered motor vehicle.