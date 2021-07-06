Two people driving stolen vehicle arrested after car chase on I-91 in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after a police chase that ended in Greenfield Tuesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio told 22News, State Troopers attempted to stop an SUV with Delaware plates that was reported stolen around 11:45 a.m. on I-91 in Deerfield. The suspects did not stop and led police on a chase north on the highway. State Police said the vehicle reached speeds near 115 miles per hour.

Several minutes into the chase, the suspect decided to cross the median and drive southbound. The car then took a left turn and drove the wrong way up the ramp to Route 2 west in Greenfield and then headed east on the westbound side. State Police stopped pursuing at this point due to safety.

State Police, Greenfield and Deerfield Police continued to patrol looking for the vehicle. Around 12:35 p.m. Greenfield Police received a report of suspicious people in the area of Federal Street in Greenfield, believed to be the suspects in the car chase.

Greenfield police arrested the suspects, a man alleged to be the driver of the vehicle and a woman who was the passenger. They were handed over to State Police and brought to the Shelburne Falls State Police Barracks. Charges have yet to be announced.