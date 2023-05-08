SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that occurred on Friday on the Mohawk Trail.

According to Laurie Loisel of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Route 2 near Dragon Hill Road. The driver, a 65-year-old Greenfield woman, and a passenger were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with injuries. A third passenger received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police troopers assigned to the Detective Unit at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) and the Crime Scene Services Section.