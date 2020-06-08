Watch Live
Two people taken to hospital after head-on crash in Colrain

Franklin County

Photo: Colrain Firefighters’ Association

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon in Colrain.

According to The Colrain Firefighter’s Association, an individual walked into the station and reported a multi-car crash on Greenfield Road. Several calls coming in were also alerting dispatchers of the same crash.

Multiple departments including ambulances, firefighter crews, a life flight, and state police arrived in the area. Greenfield Road was closed for two hours as responding crews worked to clear the road.

Colrain Fire Chief Nicholas Anzuoni told 22News an ambulance took one patient to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries while a helicopter took another patient to Franklin Medical Center.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

PHOTOS:

