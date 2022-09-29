GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Two people have been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to charges involving theft from an elderly man with dementia.

According to prosecutors, between 2018 and 2020, Jason Hamon, 47, of Turners Falls and Rebecca Campagna, 39, of Greenfield began stealing the man’s money by cashing hundreds of checks under false pretenses while knowing that the victim suffered from dementia and lacked the capacity to consent.

Hamon pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and three counts of larceny from an elder over $250. Campagna pleaded guilty to conspiracy and two counts of larceny from an elder over $250. They were each sentenced to 3-5 years in prison.

“The defendants richly deserved state prison sentences for their repeated exploitation of a vulnerable elder,” said ADA Webber. “Anyone who suspects this sort of abuse might be happening is encouraged to contact their local police department, the District Attorney’s Office, or Elder Protective Services.”

Elder abuse includes physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, caretaker neglect, financial exploitation and self neglect. Elder Protective Services investigates cases in which the person 60 or over. Reports of elder abuse can be filed 24 hours a day either online or by calling (800) 922-2275.

To report abuse of a person with a disability under the age of 60, call the Disabled Persons Protection Commission at (800) 426-9009. To report abuse of a person by nursing home or hospital, call the Department of Public Health at (800) 462-5540.