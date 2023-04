DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire Department and Deerfield Police Department were called to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Greenfield Road Thursday evening.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, both operators were uninjured and didn’t require hospital care. Their cars were also towed from the accident.

Credit: South Deerfield Fire Department

The road has since been cleared of fluids and debris. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.