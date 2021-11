Photo sent to 22News via Report It

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer found a unique way to show the community their Christmas spirit; a truck decorated with Christmas lights.

The truck is located on Shelburne Falls Road in Conway, owned by Andrew Smith of Smith Tree and Landscaping. The company hopes people come check it out and wishes the everyone happy holidays!

Did you decorate your house, Christmas tree, office, or elsewhere this past weekend? We would love to see, email us photos and/or videos to reportit@wwlp.com.