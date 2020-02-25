United Way of Franklin County awarded grant for early reading initiative

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Franklin County was awarded a $7,000 grant from the Franklin First Federal Credit Union for United Way’s early reading initiative, ‘Read! Learn! Succeed!’

The gift of $7,000 will be used to support the program for the remainder of the school year.

‘Read! Learn! Succeed!’ aims to start children reading early, which can greatly impact their long-term learning.

Each month of the school year, volunteers visit 25 classrooms, read the selected book and then distribute a copy to each child.