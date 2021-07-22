Update on storm damage in Millers Falls

MILLERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Storm damage cleanup is still underway, following days of heavy rainfall in western Massachusetts.

In some areas, roadways have been washed out from sudden erosion as a result of heavy rain and flooding.

At one multi-family home in Millers Falls, erosion caused a sinkhole to form, trapping an SUV in the process. Inside the home, unsafe structural conditions from the storm forced residents to evacuate, and they haven’t been able to go back.

22News spoke with Angela Wait, who is not allowed back in her home and cannot access her vehicle where a sinkhole formed.

“It would just be nice to know if we can ever get back in here. Otherwise we need to start looking for a new place to live. But all your stuff is somewhere where you can’t even go in, so I don’t know how that works.” Angela Wait – Millers Falls Resident

Storms from early July prompted a state of emergency in neighboring Franklin County towns, where excessive rain and severe flooding left widespread damage.