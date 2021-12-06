Utility pole, wires down on Haskins Road in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters and National Grid crews are on Haskins Road in Orange for a report of a tree and utility pole down, as well as wires down, due to high winds.

According to the Orange Fire Department, the tree and utility pole are down around 51 Haskins Road. National Grid is in the area working to remove hazards and repair the wires. Haskins Road will remain closed until repairs have been made.

No word on when the road will be reopened. As of 7:15 p.m. there were 11 National Grid customers without power in Orange.

