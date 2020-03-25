VA Greenfield Outpatient Clinic closes to limit spread of new virus

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The VA of Central Western Massachusetts is streamlining services to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, several locations will be closed to clinical face-to-face care including the Greenfield Outpatient clinic.

Signage outside the outpatient clinic will include where healthcare services have been redirected, the call center phone number, as well as the Veterans Crisis Line number.

The outpatient clinics in Springfield and Pittsfield will remain open at this time.