Vaccine clinics in Franklin County expand beyond Greenfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After delays from the extreme weather across the country, shots that were supposed to go out last week in Franklin County are finally being administered this week.

“Hopefully now that we’ve started we can get into the roll of it and it will happen,” said Carolyn Ness, the Chair of the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Health in Deerfield

“As soon as people walk through the door, we start processing them and we have enough volunteers so they follow them all the way through. And they’re on their way,” said Ness.

Two hundred and fifty vaccines were given out, but organizers said they could have given out more shots if they were available.

“We could certainly do double or triple what we did today. As you can see everybody is moving right through. So there’s no issue with us doing 500 to 700 a day,” Ness said.

Now they’re working to get more vaccines allotted for the county.

Meantime, the Franklin Regional Council of Governments is working to get more clinics up and running. Starting with one at Mohawk Trail Regional School in Buckland with another at Kringle Candle in Bernardston next week.

Sergeant Brian Ravish said the community is glad to see things are finally moving forward.

“I have seen also people just so happy to finally get their shot,” he said.

About 60 to 70 percent of the people who got their shot at the Tree House clinic are from Franklin County.