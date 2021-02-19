Vaccine clinics reschedule in Franklin County following nationwide delays

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Franklin County leaders are figuring out the next steps after at least two vaccine clinics were impacted by the extreme weather across the country.

Among them, the John Zon Community Center in Greenfield.

“Believe me when I say, nobody is more disappointed that we’ve had to postpone our clinic today than the city of Greenfield,” said Keith Barnicle, the Communications Director for the Greenfield Mayor’s Office.

He said while it’s unclear when the next shipment will arrive at the community center, the next clinic isn’t scheduled until Wednesday.

“We have the Monday and Tuesday when the clinic is not open, so we’ll be able to determine the path forward,” he told 22News.

That clinic has been one of just a handful in Franklin County.

“Like the Commonwealth, like the region, like the rest of the country we’re all waiting with bated breath to confirm those shipments of vaccines so we can go ahead and finalize and confirm those appointments,” Barnicle said.

Meantime, the first clinic outside of the Greenfield is being rescheduled a second time, also due to shipping delays.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but Mother Nature has a mind of her own,” said Tracy Rogers, the Emergency Preparedness Program Manager for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

She has been working to organize the clinic at the Tree House Brewing Facility in South Deerfield.

She said they decided to cancel the clinic Thursday, after they were told the doses wouldn’t arrive until Monday.

Instead, those doses arrived Friday. Still, she said they’re staying with the new clinic dates: next Thursday and Friday.

“We have ten days to use them and then we have vaccine refrigerators to keep them at the right temperature,” she told 22News.

If you’re looking to sign up for the clinic at the John Zon Community Center in Greenfield, click here call 413-775-6411, or send an email Vaccine.Clinics@Greenfield-MA.gov.

The Tree House Brewing Facility clinic is completely booked, but to sign up for a clinic anywhere in the state, click here or call 211.