NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– FirstLightPower of Northfield is now accepting applications for their Valley Climate Champions education grant program.

Projects focus on clean, renewable and sustainable energy projects designed and created by Franklin County high school and middle school teachers and their students. The projects are a way to introduce students to the many facets of the clean energy sector in the region and across the country.

There are up to seven $1,000 grants available to local high school and middle school teachers. The best project winner will be announced in the spring of 2023 and be awarded another $2,000.

Last year’s winning project was an outdoor brick oven for baking pizza and bread awarded to Franklin County Technical School Science Teacher Matt Gancz. Gancz and his 10th grade students studied energy conservation and energy conversion by calculating the amount of energy needed to heat the oven to baking temperature and the amount of energy created by burning seasoned wood to create the heat needed.

Eligible Franklin County teachers should contact FirstLightPower for application information. Submissions must be received by October 1, 2022.