Valley Flyer Rail begins service in Greenfield Friday morning

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new Valley Flyer Rail service starts rolling Friday morning. The commuter train will connect Greenfield and New Haven.

Currently, only two trains stop in Greenfield every day, but that’s about to change. Starting Friday morning, the New Valley Flyer passenger will be connecting Greenfield and New Haven seven days a week.

The train travels along the Connecticut River making additional stops in Springfield, Holyoke, and Northampton. The trains will also connect with Amtrak and the Metro-North service, which means it will be much easier to travel by rail from Greenfield.

“I really look forward to go to Connecticut without having to take a five-hour drive on a bus,” said Sky Caron of Greenfield. “And I love traveling so it’ll mean we can travel back and forth and spread ideas more and connect more between communities.”

In addition to the train service offering a way for people to travel for leisure, one Greenfield resident thinks the service will help bring jobs to the community.

“It’ll definitely be convenient for people that can’t get jobs out here or don’t have transportation they can take the train back and forth and work out of town if they need to,” said Julissa Romero of Greenfield. “There’s not that many jobs as it is in Greenfield anyway.”

The Valley Flyer offers four trains daily: two in the morning and two in the afternoon. On weekends and holidays, only one train will run.

According to the Amtrak website, it’ll cost $35 to take a train from Greenfield to New Haven on Friday.