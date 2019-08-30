Valley Flyer Rail begins service in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The first trip of the new Valley Flyer train service took place Friday morning.

It just got a lot easier to travel by rail in Greenfield. Residents that utilize this service can be in New Haven by 8:30 this morning.

The train travels along the Connecticut River, making additional stops in Northampton, Holyoke, and Springfield.

The trains will also connect with Amtrak and the Metro-North service.

The Valley Flyer offers 4 trains daily: 2 in the morning and 2 in the afternoon.

On weekends and holidays, only 1 train will run.

According to the Amtrak website, it’ll cost $35 for a trip from Greenfield to New Haven.