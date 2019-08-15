Valley Flyer Train Service offering commuters four trains daily

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new train service will connect Franklin County and Connecticut.

The Valley Flyer will offer four trains every day that will travel from Greenfield to New Haven, Connecticut, and back.

There will be two trains in the morning that bring riders from Greenfield to New Haven and two trains in the evening that will run from New Haven to Greenfield.

The train will also make stops in Northampton, Springfield, Hartford, and New Haven. There will also be connections to both Amtrak and Metro-North service.

22News spoke with one local Northampton resident who thinks the train service will be a good thing for the area.

Mary Olberding told 22News, “Oh absolutely I think the more opportunity we give people to live work and play in the pioneer valley is great.”

Service for the Valley Flyer is scheduled to begin Friday, August 30.