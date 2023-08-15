ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Orange Fire Department was called to a Walmart on E Main St. concerning a motor vehicle collision with potential entrapment Monday evening.

According to authorities, upon arrival they found a vehicle had driven across the parking lot, over the grassy island, jumped a sidewalk, went through the wooden guardrail, a chain link fence and then ultimately ended up in Walmart’s retention pond.

Courtesy of Orange Fire Department

Both occupants of the vehicle were found to be unentrapped and were assisted by ambulances. Luckily, the retention pond, which the vehicle had landed in, had been drained and was filled with mud rather than water at the time of the incident.

The Athol Fire Department lent vital support by dispatching an additional ambulance, ensuring the efficient transport of both occupants to Athol Hospital.

Courtesy of Orange Fire Department

Orange Fire extended their gratitude to Orange Police for their assistance in ensuring the well-being of the involved parties. Furthermore, the fire department acknowledged the thoughtful consideration shown by bystanders who, while offering their observations, remained vigilant about giving emergency responders the necessary space to carry out their tasks.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as we receive them.