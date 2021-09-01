Veterans using telehealth location in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Telehealth has gained traction as a substitute during the pandemic when doctor’s offices were closed but in some cases, organizations are seeing it as a solution.

22News spoke with the Director of Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans Services, who said telehealth can be a tool in connecting veterans with the care they need and looking to make it more accessible. They set up a telehealth station recently in their office on Main Street.

It’s giving veterans the chance to have their appointment in Greenfield. It’s a closed off space with a white noise machine to drown out sound. When veterans get to have their telehealth appointments, they also get help with the technology side of things.

“There’s no barriers to getting health care from the VA if you’re in enrolled in it. We don’t want there to be a technological barrier to seeing their provider. And they don’t have to drive all the way down to Leeds and forgo getting the help that they might need.” Timothy Niejadlik, Director at Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans Services

Tim told 22News they’re also offering help to homebound veterans if they need help having access to a telehealth appointment. Satellite locations are available at town halls and senior centers across Franklin County.