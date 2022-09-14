ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of Saturday’s deadly crash was identified by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rebecca A. Whitehead, originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Saturday evening, Whitehead had been involved in a two-car collision at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 116 in Ashfield at about 5:30 p.m. She died from her injuries in the accident.

The other vehicle occupant was identified as a 22-year-old man from East Longmeadow. He was brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

There were no other passengers in either vehicles. The crash is still being investigated by police.