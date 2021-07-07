Victim in deadly Athol car accident identified

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials have identified the man that died in a car accident in Athol Monday evening.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 59-year-old Michael W. Noonan of Orange. Noonan lost control of his vehicle on a curve near 49 South Main Street in Athol and crashed into another vehicle in the opposite lane around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. He died in the accident.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. There were no passengers were in either vehicles.

The accident will continue to be investigated by the State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as the State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section.