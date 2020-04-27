VIDEO: Barn caught on fire in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A neighbor captured a video of a barn on fire in Bernardston Sunday.
Greenfield Fire Captain John Whitney confirmed with 22News that the fire took place in the area of Depot Street.
Doug Fontaine, the neighbor, told 22News with the help of at least five fire departments including Northfield, Turners Falls, Greenfield, and South Deerfield, the fire was able to be put out safely. “They did an amazing job saving other homes from inevitable disaster,” Fontaine said.
Video Courtesy: Doug Fontaine