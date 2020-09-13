VIDEO: Close encounter with bear in Greenfield caught on camera

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man was lounging near his pool Saturday afternoon when a bear walked into his yard.

In the video, you can see the bear walk into the area and look at the pool. You can also see the feet of a man in a lounge chair who has yet to notice the bear in front of him. It wasn’t until the bear walked up to the man and patted his foot before the man realized a bear was within inches of him.

Both seemed to be startled by each other and the bear took off. Talk about a close encounter!

Thankfully, no person or bear was hurt and the family now has an amazing video to share!

