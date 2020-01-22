VIDEO: High school student creates posters for local first responders

Video courtesy Orange Fire Rescue EMS

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Justin Holden, a Mahar Regional High School student, has been supporting public safety departments by making posters!

According to the Orange Fire Rescue EMS, the team spotted a video of Justin on one of their community pages on Facebook and decided to share his story.

Justin is a HUGE supporter of public safety and military. He has the utmost respect for what we do and just wants to show his appreciation. Orange Fire Rescue EMS

Justin told 22News, he was in art class when he thought of doing something for those who help other people. He noticed no one created anything for them, but himself. He heard people saying emergency responders were “just people” and wanted to prove them wrong. He said they are more than just people, they change the world and help kids. He’ll never stop making them until every public safety departments have one.

Justin has made at least 30 posters for different departments including Orange Police, Garner, Boston and a Sheriff’s Department in Arizona! Take a look.

National Guard Poster (Photo Courtesy Justin Holden)

Maverick Poster (Photo Courtesy Justin Holden)

Arizona’s Sheriff Department poster (Photo Courtesy Justin Holden)

Orange Fire Rescue EMS poster (Photo Courtesy Justin Holden)

Chicago Fire Poster (Photo Courtesy: Justin Holden)

(Photo Courtesy: Justin Holden)

You can help spread his desire for the appreciation of public safety by asking local departments to request a poster. To request one, you can contact Justin Holden on Facebook or email at just12346789@gmail.com.