GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield resident sent 22News a video of a moose in their driveway Saturday morning.

22News viewer Laura Jepson sent the video from their security camera of the moose walking across their driveway.

According to OneKindPlanet.org, moose are the largest of all the deer species in the world. Moose are peaceful animals that very rarely become aggressive. They will however defend themselves if threatened and males can become highly strung during the mating season. The most common “aggressive” behavior is however bluffing to charge so that they remain safe without the need for combat.

If you encounter a moose, it is noted to keep your distance and wait for it to move along.