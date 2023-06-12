GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was seen on Laurel Street in Greenfield on Sunday.

A 22News viewer sent videos of a bear that was on Laurel Street on Sunday. You can hear one of the viewers say in the video that the bear seems to be two years old.

According to Mass.gov, there are 4,500 black bears, across the Commonwealth, making it not uncommon to see one walking through your yard. Black bears become more active and are searching for food during springtime in western Massachusetts.

According to the National Park Service, if you see a bear you should do the following: