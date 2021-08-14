VIDEOS: House fire in Orange leaves mobile home uninhabitable

ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – A mobile home in Orange was left uninhabitable after crews responded to a fire early Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported; according to a statement released by the Orange Fire Rescue on social media, the family was out of town at the time of the fire. Crews responded to the incident around 3:50 Saturday morning. The cause of the fire was determined to be related to a vehicle left at the residence.

Crews utilized multiple trucks at the scene to combat the two-alarm fire.