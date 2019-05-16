Vigil held in Greenfield to remember Navy Corpsman Meaghan Burns

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A vigil was held Wednesday night to remember Meaghan Burns, the Navy Corpsman from South Deerfield who was murdered two weeks ago.

The Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew in Greenfield held the vigil and a discussion on gun violence.

Meaghan and a woman friend were both victims in a double murder-suicide on May 4 in Virginia. Burns’ body was brought back to western Massachusetts Tuesday evening, and crowds of people and first responders lined the Streets of South Deerfield for her return.

A Whately resident who was in South Deerfield last night said it moved him to go to the vigil.

“It really touched me, touched my heart and touched me emotionally. I just wanted to come and pay my respects today. I don’t even know if there was a place to stand there were so many people. I kept giving up my seat. It was really quiet… you just could feel… you could feel it,” said Doug Potoksky of Whately.

The vigil’s program asked that memorial gifts be made to Bishop’s United Against Gun Violence.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.