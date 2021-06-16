Vigil held in remembrance of Shelburne Falls woman killed in hit-and-run

TURNERS FALL, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens turned out for a candlelight vigil Thursday in honor of a Franklin County woman who was killed in a pedestrian crash last week.

Friends and family of 45-year-old Rhonda Thompson said they’ll remember her for how she connected with people and touched the hearts of so many.

Loved ones gathered at night to honor her life. The vigil was held in the backyard of the Farren Care Center, where Thompson worked as the director of nursing. The grounds radiating her spirit, loved ones say her favorite color was pink.





Pioneer Valley Hospice and the First United Methodist Church Choir took part in the service. 22News spoke with Mindy Decker, a close friend and coworker of Thompson.

Decker said, “Rhonda was the giving tree, Rhonda was a magnet. And it never took anything out of her.”

Last Tuesday, Thompson was walking with a friend on Route 2 in Shelburne Falls when she was struck and killed by a pickup truck. The driver was later identified as Peter Toomey of Northampton.

Thompson is being remembered as a beloved friend and mother. Co-workers say her dedication to the Farren Care Center was special, crediting her with getting the facility through the pandemic.

She was also known for enjoying the outdoors and making s’mores with peanut butter cups, which was handed out at the vigil.