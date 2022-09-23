GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Friday, the City of Greenfield along with the Greenfield Business Association will be hosting the inaugural Vintage Days weekend celebration.

Highlights of this event will celebrate Greenfield’s rich industrial history and honor local businesses. This weekend will include a classic car show, a vintage tractor parade, historic trolley rides, vendors, and a fire department barbecue fundraiser.

“Vintage Days celebrates our city’s rich industrial history, grit and many local businesses that epitomize vintage,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “We hope it will be a fun weekend for all who participate, a boon for the business community and a great launch to an annual event.”

“We’ve been working closely with local businesses to help them leverage this event to strengthen their relationships with existing customers and introduce themselves to new potential customers,” said Greenfield Business Association Coordinator Rachel Roberts. “In many cases, businesses are extending their hours, running special promotions and holding sidewalk sales.”

Friday:

Classic Car Show at Court Square from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with a prize for Best in Show with Bobby C. spinning classic tunes.

Downtown sidewalk sales.

Opening of The Goods, the new pop-up store at 357 Main Street featuring vintage fashion vendor Rainbow Rack.

Saturday:

Historic trolley rides from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vintage Tractor Parade from the Franklin County Fairgrounds to Court Square, with a prize for Best in Show, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and returning to the Fairgrounds from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

“Greenfield History Pop-up” with exhibits by Greenfield’s Historic Commission and the Historic Society of Greenfield and demonstrations including flax spinning with Historic Deerfield and blacksmithing by Pierce Street Ironworks on the Common from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open house at the Museum of Our Industrial Heritage on Mead Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Books and papers appraisal with Steve Finer in the “Antique Tenthouse” on Court Square from 2 to 4 p.m.

Vendors and more!

Sunday: