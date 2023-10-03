GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, the Greenfield Public Library will be participating in a viral TikTok trend to prepare for the spooky season.

According to the Greenfield Public Library, at this event, you will be able to add a ghost scene to a classic painting. All of the materials will be provided to create your very own work of art. This event is free and open to the public.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Greenfield Public Library, Ghost Painting will take place at 3:00 p.m. in the Library makerspace and is open to teens ages 12-20.