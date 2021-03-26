Virtual conversation to discuss the housing crisis in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A nine part virtual conversation starts Saturday talking through different aspects of the housing crisis in Franklin County. It’s called “Housing is a Human Right: We Can Make it Happen.”

22News spoke with Susan Worgaftik, the Chair of the Housing Forum for Greening Greenfield and Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution. She said this forum is two years in the making.

The event will take a look at the financial and legal structures preventing affordable housing in the area. She said this is about exploring the options and issues when it comes to housing, and then finding ways to “mobilize.”

Worgaftik told 22News, “It’s not something we can say to politicians, ‘you take care of it.’ The only way we’re going to make that change is make all of us understand that housing is a human right for all of us and we have to find a way to make it happen.”

It will feature speakers like state Senator Jo Comerford, the Executive Director of the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

The first session starts at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning on their website.