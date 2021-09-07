Walking, biking, or taking a bus… here are some safety tips to review as students return to school

TURNERS FALLS, (WWLP) – Students in Turners Falls have returned to school but there are several safety tips everyone should review as the school year gets underway.

Superintendent Richard Martin for the Franklin County Technical School District is reminding staff, students parents, and local motorists that school is back in session and urging everyone to take precautions so everyone can get to and from their destination safely.

“Any new school year brings with it excitement and anticipation, especially this year as we look to turn the corner and begin to return to a more normal way of life,” Superintendent Martin said. “However, we must always remain cautious and follow the rules of the road when in a school zone. It is important that drivers be alert at all times, and that students walking or biking to and from school use good judgement for the safety of everyone.”

Traveling to School Safety

The National Safety Council (NSC) provides the following tips for students and parents to safely get to school:

Walking to school:

Walk on the sidewalk, if one is available; when on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing the traffic

Before crossing the street, stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street and always cross streets at crosswalks or intersections

Stay alert and avoid distracted walking. Never walk while texting. If you need to respond to a text, move out of the way of others and stop on the sidewalk. Never cross the street while using an electronic device. Do not wear earbuds while walking across the street.

Riding a bike to school:

Ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and in single file

Come to a complete stop before crossing the street; walk bikes across the street

Stay alert and avoid distracted riding

Make sure your child always wears a properly fitted helmet and bright clothing

Helmets appropriate for bicycling should be worn by everyone – adults and children – on every bike ride regardless of length of the ride.

Riding the bus to school:

Go to the bus stop with your child to teach them the proper way to get on and off the bus

Teach your children to stand six feet (or three giant steps) away from the curb

If your child must cross the street in front of the bus, teach him or her to walk on the side of the road until they are 10 feet ahead of the bus; your child and the bus driver should always be able to see each other

Driving your child to school:

Stay alert and avoid distracted driving

Obey school zone speed limits and follow your school’s drop-off procedure

Make eye contact with children who are crossing the street

Safety Tips for Motorists

It is important that motorists be alert while driving, especially in school zones and residential neighborhoods. Children can be unpredictable and may ignore hazards and take risks. The NSC provides the following tips for motorists: