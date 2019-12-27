Warm weather brings families out to Berkshire East Ski Resort during winter break

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter break from school is a great time for families to enjoy winter recreational actives. Berkshire East Ski Resort was packed Friday afternoon with families taking advantage of the warmer weather.

“When we get to the holiday break we see a lot more families and kids that show up to the mountain,” Berkshire East Snow Sports Director, Gabriel Porter-Henry told 22News.

Many children in the area are on winter break from school, since last week. Giving students almost two full weeks of vacation.

“I like going down the slopes and like just kind of feeling the wind I guess. And being free,” said Natalie Lau, a student from Longmeadow.

Berkshire East said winter vacation is the perfect time for families to come out and enjoy an extended period of time on the slopes. The warm weather recently has brought an increased amount of people out.

“We got off to a really early season this year with some natural snow as well as some really great snow making. And over Christmas break here it’s warmed up a bit but that’s made for some nice soft conditions,” Porter-Henry said.

Berkshire East started their earliest ski season ever this year in mid-November. Greenfield public schools resume on January 2nd.