Warm weather persisting through October

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – It may almost be the middle of October, but it still feels like early September.

With a mix of sunshine and clouds, temperatures climbed up into the mid and upper 70s across western Massachusetts Thursday afternoon. It made for some great weather to get out to do some leaf peeping, especially in Franklin County.

Tina Gachette of Ansonia, Connecticut told 22News, “I mean I had to take my jacket off it is kind of warm it definitely feels like a beach day. But honestly I think it’s all just apart of climate change and how it’s so warm now even for being so late in the season, but nonetheless enjoy it while you can I love a warm day.”

The warm weather is a contributing factor in delaying the leaves from changing color this fall. Our average high temperatures for this time of year should be in the lower 60s and our average low temperatures should be in the lower 40s.