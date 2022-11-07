GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has been usually warm but cold temperatures are right around the corner.

It’s been a historically warm first week of November here in the Pioneer Valley but don’t be fooled, you must have a plan or you’re going to pay a big bill once it gets frosty outside.

With the cold winter months looming, so are costs spikes to heat your home. With heating oil and natural gas prices high and a cold stretch coming soon, consumers may shoulder the highest energy bills in decades this winter.

There are alternative way to heat your home come the winter. While it may be tempting to heat your home with your cooking stove or old fashioned space heaters to save money, it’s dangerous and it’s not worth it. A safer alternative is an airsource heat pump and while it is expensive, there are rebate programs for it throughout the state of Massachusetts.

“I mean we’re so fortunate to have this warm weather in November but we know it’s not going to last, so some of the things we should all be doing, I did it in my own house, make sure all the windows are not only closed but latched. Something that is amazing is just washing your windows. If your windows are dirty, it’ll block those warm sun rays from coming in,” said Peter Wingate, Energy Director at Community Action Pioneer Valley.

Wingate also mentioned that for every three degrees cooler you keep your home during the winter, it could save you ten percent of your heating bill.