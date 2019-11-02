Warming center opens in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s getting colder outside, which can lead to problems for the homeless who are looking to find shelter.

“People who may avoid shelters for different reasons during the warmer months are more in need of that service in the winter when it’s incredibly difficult outside,” Elizabeth Bienz, a ServiceNet program director told 22News.

ServiceNet and the Salvation Army are opening a warming center in Greenfield November 1 through May 1.

This will be a safe warm place where people can get a meal, a shower, and a safe place to be indoors for the duration of the winter,” Bienz said.

The center is at The Salvation Army building on Chapman Street and is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The center can hold a maximum of 30 people.

“Over the past years there has been what seems to be an increase in homelessness,” Captain Scott Peabody of the Greenfield Salvation Army told 22News.

The facility won’t have any beds but will have showers and food for people who come in.

Anyone coming in will also be able to be put on the ServiceNet bed shelter wait list.