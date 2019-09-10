Warner Farm in Sunderland opens Woodstock-themed corn maze to public

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Autumn is just around the corner and residents around Massachusetts are taking advantage of the fall festivities.

One corn maze in Sunderland is took an unconventional approach to the seasonal tradition by honoring one of history’s most iconic music festivals.

Mike’s Maze is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock at Warner Farm with eight-acre portraits and fun for the whole family.

“This year our theme is Cornstock, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with peace, love, music, and corn,” said David Wissemann, Co-creative Director of Mike’s Maze.

Other activities at the farm include Woodstock-themed trivia games, horse-drawn wagons, and potato cannons. Mike’s Maze is open now through November 3rd.