Warwick Community School students relocate to Pioneer Valley Regional School after storm

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You won’t hear the sounds of children playing at Warwick Community School this week.

The kids were relocated to Pioneer Valley Regional School in Northfield after damage from last week’s storm. The Pioneer Valley Regional School Principal, Kevin Burke, told 22News the elementary school children from Warwick are loving being in the same school as the big kids.

“Anything they would’ve gotten at Warwick Community School we’re providing them here,” Pioneer Valley Regional District Superintendent, Jonathan Scagel, told 22News.

A week after the storm, Most of the Warwick school’s operating systems are still down.

“They lost power, there’s no internet, there’s no cell service. So without having a way to communicate out we decided to relocate the Warwick Community School,” Scagel said.

The storm brought 50 mile-an-hour winds and heavy rains. Warwick was one of the hardest-hit towns. But the superintendent said the students and teachers are adjusting well.

“We’ve set up three classrooms. The teachers have done a tremendous job bringing all the material and things they use on a daily basis over here and setting that up ahead of time,” he continued.

Absorbing the extra students hasn’t had a big impact on the Pioneer Valley Regional School.

“It had a slight impact on some of our classes but nothing that we couldn’t adjust to. And you know our school is very community-focused and everyone was very willing to do what they needed to make sure that they had an environment to learn in,” Principal Burke said.

Students are being picked-up and dropped-off in front of Warwick’s Town Hall. Students will be at the Pioneer Valley Regional School for the rest of the week.