Warwick FD rescues horse that fell through ice

A horse fell through the ice on White Road in Warwick. Photo courtesy Warwick Fire Department.

WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP)– The Warwick Fire Department was called to White Road Wednesday where a horse had fallen through ice into a pond.

According to the Warwick FD’s Facebook page, the Chief requested mutual aid from the Orange Fire Department and horse rescue equipment from the Royalston Fire Department.

The rescue team dressed in cold water suits and were attached with ropes. When Orange FD arrived, the Warwick members entered the water to aid the horse out of the water by breaking the ice. The horse was successfully recovered and returned to the owner.