Warwick police looking for 67-year-old missing woman

WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in eastern Franklin County are looking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen Thursday morning.

The Warwick Police Department says 67-year-old Darlene Wells was last seen at her home on Chase Hill Road at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Darlene is being described is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds with short gray hair. She is thought to be last wearing a black Northface jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Warwick Police Department at 978-544-2244.