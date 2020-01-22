Warwick residents fight to keep Warwick Community School open

WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents in Warwick are battling with the Pioneer Valley Regional School District to keep the Warwick Community School open. They’ve been in discussions with the district since 2019.

Warwick town leaders told 22News, 50 people showed up at a town meeting Tuesday night to discuss the future of the school. They said the majority at the meeting were in favor of keeping the local school up and running.

“We have tried to work with the district and to negotiate so that we pay more to keep the school open. They have not been very willing to do that,” Education Committee Vice-Chair, Tom Wyatt told 22News.

Wyatt said many residents in the town are even in favor of raising their taxes in order to keep the school.

The school district unanimously voted to recommend closing the school in order to maintain programs and help other schools be sustainable.

In a statement regarding closing the school, they told 22News:

“Our administration team recommended that Warwick Community School merge with the Northfield Elementary School for the Fall of 2020, as we feel it is in the best interest of our student body, teaching faculty, families, and the district as a whole. The intention in closing the school is to be able to provide a robust education for all of our students Pre-K through 12. PVRSD has been experiencing yearly reductions in staffing and programming, resulting in larger class sizes and missed opportunities for students. While some of the staffing reductions have been based on declining enrollment, others have been due to budget constraints that threaten to undercut what our district can provide. The consolidation will help us to maintain programs and help our remaining schools to be operational and sustainable. Our goal is to maintain a level service throughout the district. While we recognize the loss to the community of Warwick, we also consider that Warwick is part of us, and with this in mind, we believe it is essential for the survival of our district.” Jonathan Scagel, Superintendent of Pioneer Valley Regional School District

School officials said 46 students currently attend the Community School. Nearly half of them are not from the town of Warwick but they say if the school closed, they don’t know where all those children would end up. Many of the students would probably go to schools further away.

“We absolutely will not be keeping our children in the district if Warwick Community School closes. We are interested in choicing into anther district. It would be a further commute in the safety of my car as opposed to a rear-wheel-drive van, which is currently what my son is riding in now,” a parent of children in Warwick Community School and Northfield Elementary School, Shauna Mallet said.

Her five-year-old currently attends Northfield Elementary. She said their 30 minute commute to-and-from school every day is too much for someone so young.

The district’s plan right now is to merge Warwick Community School with Northfield Elementary School in the fall of 2020.

Proponents to keep the school open told 22News their next steps are to go to the state education commissioner to plead their case to change the school to a Horace Mann school, in order to keep it open.

Their current model of classrooms doubles grades together. Putting first and second graders in one classroom, and so-on until sixth grade. A model they say helps the students, fosters community and mentorship among students.