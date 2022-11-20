ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – West Orange Road in Orange will be closed between Moss Brook Road and Route 78 for an extended period of time on Sunday.

According to Orange Fire Rescue EMS, there was a large power outage around 11:40 a.m. on the North side of town due to a tree, pole, and wires down on West Orange Road near the solar farm units.

National Grid is there now working on the issues, and it is asked to not call 911 to report power issues or to ask when the power will be back up. There is no set time that the power will be restored as of now.

There is a townwide power outage in Warwick currently due to the power line being down as well, according to the Warwick Fire Department.